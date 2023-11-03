KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Motorists can enjoy a month-long free toll, starting today, in conjunction with the opening of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) here.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the free access will involve the Chan Sow Lin toll plaza, Ampang toll plaza from the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) leading to SPE and Setiawangsa toll plaza (southbound and northbound) until 11.59pm on December 2.

“After that period, motorists will be charged a toll rate of RM3.50 for Class 1 vehicles (cars),” he told reporters after the opening ceremony.

Nanta said SPE involves four sections namely Kerinchi-Salak (Section 1), Salak-Pandan (Section 2), Pandan-Setiawangsa (Section 3) and Setiawangsa-Taman Melati (Section 4) with a total distance of 20.7km, adding that Section 4, with a distance of 4.4km, was opened to motorists on December 21, 2021.

“The full opening of the SPE, which serves as a shortcut to several destinations, will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the government’s efforts to ease traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur during peak hours by up to 30 per cent, in addition to enhancing infrastructure for the comfort of the residents.

“For example, the peak-hour travel time from Kerinchi, Petaling Jaya to Taman Melati in Gombak and vice versa is expected to take only 35 minutes compared to one hour and 30 minutes using the current route thus benefitting about 10,000 motorists,” he said. — Bernama

