KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The rise in child abuse cases since 2020 has led to the expansion of the Women’s Anti-Crime Squad (Skuad Waja) role as Child Protection Assistants to address the growing issue.

According to the Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, selected members of the Skuad Waja will be officially recognised as Skuad Waja Insaniah members. They will act as first responders to assist protection officers in safeguarding and protecting abused and neglected children, including victims of sexual abuse.

“The Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported an increase in cases from 5,858 in 2020 to 6,144 in 2021 to 6,770 in 2022. Between January and May this year, JKM handled 2,959 cases, involving abuse and neglect in terms of physical, sexual, and emotional.

“The increase in child abuse cases is very concerning because most of them involve perpetrators who have close relationships with the victims, such as parents, guardians, grandparents, mother’s boyfriend, step-parents, and so on,” she said in her speech at the 2023 Skuad Waja Insaniah Commissioning ceremony here today.

Since its establishment on March 8, 2021, Squad Waja, which empowers the community through psychosocial guidance programmes, including addressing issues of violence against women, has had a membership of 328,558 until December last year.

“For the Waja Insaniah Squad, some 330 participants have been involved in the training programme conducted from May to July last year. They were trained through a combination of the Waja Squad 2.0 Module and Child Protection Assistant Training by JKM,” Nancy added.

Waja Insaniah Squad members were trained to respond effectively to the cases they receive, ensuring they are well-prepared, Nancy said in a press conference after the event.

“We provided training to ensure their readiness; we want them to handle complaints without becoming emotional. They will receive regular training to match procedures with each case. Despite similar situations, abuse cases can differ in approach. Later, more Waja Insaniah Squad members will be certified,” she added. — Bernama