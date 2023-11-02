KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Sarawak’s quest for educational autonomy will be brought to the Meeting of the Implementation Action Council for the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MTP-MA63) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for approval, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs, and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said that the issue of educational autonomy for Sabah and Sarawak was raised during the MA63 Technical Committee Meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof last March.

“That (educational autonomy) is one of the three new demands related to MA63, besides health autonomy for the two states, and the change of status of Bintulu Port from a Federal Port to a Sarawak State Port.

“Apart from these three demands, six original demands of Sabah and Sarawak, have been fully fulfilled,” he said in reply to Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) who wanted to know the list of Sarawak’s demands in MA63 which had yet to be fulfilled, during Question Time today.

Advertisement

Elaborating, Wilson said among the demands fulfilled include the recognition of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in Sabah and Sarawak as Technical Departments under Treasury Instruction 182, as well as the transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) regulatory powers to Sarawak.

“The government remains committed to ensuring that all agreements within MA63 are resolved, but the time frame for the resolution of each demand is subject to the related legislative process as well as the readiness of the state government in terms of operations, human resources, and finances,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement