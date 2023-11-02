KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government today introduced the Special Rahmah Discount Card which offers up to 40 per cent discounts to operators of Menu Rahmah to purchase essential items for their business.

Acting Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said through this card, operators can obtain their ingredients from six supermarkets which have established cooperation with the ministry.

“The government is grateful to the entrepreneurs who offer special Rahmah Menu to needy groups at a rate of RM5 and below.

“That’s why we think what encouragement can be given to entrepreneurs who are helping the government to deal with the cost of living and therefore we are introducing this Special Discount Card,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the Special Discount Card which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh.

Armizan said the six supermarkets involved were Aeon Big, Econsave, Giant, Lotus’s, Mydin and NSK.

To date, he said a total of 2,849 registered premises are offering Rahmah Menu and it is hoped that more will participate in the initiative.

Among the items offered at a discount rate to Menu Rahmah operators whose participation has been approved are raw items such as chicken, onions and other basic items to help them reduce the cost of food preparation.

In addition, he said the application for Menu Rahmah Special Discount Card is opened from today through the portal https://menurahmah.kpdn.gov.my with the specified criteria being a Malaysian citizen, registered as a Menu Rahmah operator under the ministry and a registered business with the Malaysian Companies Commission as well as local authorities.

The Menu Rahmah initiative was launched by the former minister of domestic trade and cost of living, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on January 31 to help reduce cost of living burden on the people, especially the less fortunate.

Through the programme, participating restaurants or cafes sell dishes or menus at a price of RM5. — Bernama