IPOH, Nov 1 ― The number of flood victims in Perak rose slightly to 329 people from 94 families as of 8am today compared to 316 people from 90 families yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said all victims were currently housed at three flood relief centres in the Kerian and Hilir Perak districts.

In Kerian, 90 people from 22 families are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 56 people from 18 families at SK Alor Pongsu, while Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Hilir Perak houses 183 people from 84 families.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that the water level at Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong has decreased but remained at the danger level with a height of 4.09 metres compared to the average level of two metres. ― Bernama

Advertisement