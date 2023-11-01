KOTA BARU, Nov 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Kelantan branch, arrested two civil servants on suspicion of submitting three claims containing false details related to the supply of equipment to a school, amounting to RM18,000.

According to a source, the first suspect, a man, was arrested at about 9am today, when he was asked to record a statement at the Kelantan MACC office, while the second suspect, a woman, was arrested at her home several hours later at 1pm.

“The two suspects, both in their 50s, are believed to have made false claims in 2019.

It is understood that the male suspect, who is also the owner of a company, is believed to have conspired with the female suspect to submit three false claims to the school.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director, Rosli Husain, when contacted confirmed the arrests and that the case was being investigated under Section 28(1)(C) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

