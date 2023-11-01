SEREMBAN, Nov 1 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected a representation letter made by a son of a former minister to drop charges of submitting fake invoices and possessing more than permitted amount of subsidised cooking oil.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) deputy public prosecutor Nor Alimah Mohd Sanusi informed the court of the rejection of the representation letter filed by Muhammad Faisal Hamzah, 39, when the case came up for mention before Sessions Court Judge Mazni Nawi today.

Earlier, lawyers Nasuha Badruldin and Indran Kumaraguru, representing Muhammad Faisal, said they had sent the representation to the AGC on June 28.

The court then fixed 10 days for trial, on June 5 next year, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, as well as on August 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The prosecution would be calling 15 witnesses to testify in the trial.

On April 5, Muhammad Faisal and his business partner Azizul Abdul Halim, 55, pleaded not guilty to the nine counts of submitting fake invoices and possessing more than the permitted amount of subsidised cooking oil.

The accused, who were both directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, a licensed wholesaler for subsidised cooking oil, were charged with giving false information on documents or invoices for the sale of the controlled item to two retail stores here.

The charges for the offences allegedly committed at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) state office at 5pm on August 12 last year, were framed under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and can be punished under Section 22 (2) of the same Act.

They face a maximum fine of RM1 million or a maximum imprisonment of three years, or both, and for a second offence or a repeat offence a maximum fine of RM3 million or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both, if convicted. — Bernama