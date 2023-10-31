IPOH, Oct 31 ― The continuous rainy season is one of the factors contributing to the increased breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, leading to a 265 per cent rise in dengue cases in Ipoh from September to October this year.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said that as of October 21, there were 1,504 cases recorded compared to 412 cases in the same period last year, but no fatalities were reported.

“Until October 28, a total of 14 controlled outbreak localities and three uncontrolled outbreak localities were reported, while five other localities have become hotspots,” he said in his speech at the MBI October 2023 Meeting here today.

Therefore, he advised Ipoh residents to spend at least 10 minutes each week to search for and destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds inside and outside their homes.

Meanwhile, Rumaizi said that MBI is offering attractive prizes worth RM99,000 through a lucky draw for Ipoh residents who make their annual assessment tax payments without arrears through any MBI payment channel.

He said that taxpayers can also download the DMBI application and register as users to qualify for the draw, which offers 30 grand prizes, including a Perodua Axia car, four motorcycles, 10 household appliances/digital items and 15 cash prizes.

“Users who opt for one-term payment will receive a rebate of RM3, while those who choose to pay for one year will receive a rebate of RM5. They can also make early payments for their 2024 assessment tax bill starting from November 10,” he said. ― Bernama