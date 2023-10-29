SARIKEI, Oct 29 — A total of 982 participants under the Driver’s Licence Assistance Programme (MyLesen) comprising the B40 group in the Sarikei Parliamentary constituency received their Class B2 probationary driving licences (PDL) after completing the programme.

Sarikei Division Resident Michael Ronnie Langgong presented the driver’s licence to the batch in a ceremony on behalf of Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and Sarikei Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii at the SMK St. Anthony Hall here.

Director of the Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) Norizan Jili in his speech at the ceremony said the programme was one of the government’s initiatives to help the B40 or low-income group to obtain a motorcycle driving licence at minimal cost.

Advertisement

According to him, it is to give space and opportunity to these groups to take advantage of the assistance provided for the purpose of improving the socioeconomic status of their families.

“This programme is dedicated to the needy community, especially those who do not have the economic means or live far from driving training facilities run by driving institutes,” he said.

The text of his speech was read by Head of the Road Safety and Corporate Unit of JPJ Sarawak, Christopher Alex Boniface Barau.

Advertisement

Norizan said the MyLesen participants were reminded to use everything taught in the driving lessons as a guide to ensure safety on the roads.

“JPJ Sarawak takes this matter seriously, that is why every year we always hold Motorcycle Enforcement Ops to ensure that all riders comply with the rules to reduce the accident rate,” he added. — Bernama