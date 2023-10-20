KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Lorry drivers and operators will resume operations tomorrow after a strike that began on October 17 in protest of the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) enforcement operation.

Kelantan Entrepreneurs and Lorry Drivers Association secretary Azam Daud said his side had a dialogue and submitted a memorandum to the state JPJ on Tuesday and hoped the matter could be resolved and discussed at a higher level.

“More than 2,000 drivers and lorry operators in Kelantan have decided to resume operating from tomorrow,” he told Bernama, today.

Azam said in the meeting with JPJ, the association brought up various issues including requests for the maximum permissible laden weight (BDM) values for lorries to be increased.

In Terengganu, the police are investigating parties who threatened lorry drivers to join the strike and not carry out normal operations.

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the department received information that the parties had threatened to sabotage or cause damage to any drivers who did not join the strike.

Mazli said he believed the lorry drivers’ strike in several states, including Terengganu, was caused by drivers who violated laws and regulations.

In Pahang, State Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said no investigation papers had been opened with regard to the rally in Indera Mahkota, Kuantan, on Tuesday (October 17).

“It happened peacefully without provocation and only involved the handing over of a memorandum to the relevant parties,” he said when contacted today.

Drivers and lorry operators staged the strike to protest against the JPJ for seizing dozens of overloaded lorries in several enforcement operations carried out by the department. — Bernama