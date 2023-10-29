NILAI, Oct 29 — The low rental rate of the premises that have been converted into workers’ hostels is one of the contributing factors to the influx of foreigners in Nilai, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin, who is also the Security Action Committee chairman said another factor was the district has been used as transit point for foreigners before they were sent to work in neighbouring states.

“The increasing number of immigrants has also caused public nuisance as some of the them were found to have violated laws.

“Therefore, it is important for the authorities to carry out inspections to monitor the situation and to ensure that (employers and foreign workers) comply with the rules set,” he told said.

He said this to reporters after participating in an integrated operation dubbed Op Sabong, mounted by 350 personnel from various Negeri Sembilan-based enforcement agencies, including the police, the Immigration Department and the Customs Department here last night.

In the five-day operation that began on October 24, more than 1,000 foreigners were screened, 185 arrests were made for various offences under the Immigration Act, and 254 premises were inspected.

Aminuddin said during the operation, a total of 398 compound notices were issued for various offences.

He reminded foreign worker recruitment agencies to always abide by the law and not to use Nilai as the transit point for foreign workers.

Aminuddin said that all security and law enforcement agencies in the state would continue to step up monitoring and operations in order to maintain public order and security.

He said that the state government would ensure that all foreigners in the state comply with laws and do not cause a public nuisance. — Bernama