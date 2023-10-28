GUA MUSANG, Oct 28 — The Kelantan National Registration Department (NRD) has received 1,116 applications comprising 206 for identity cards, 143 for late birth registration and 767 on advisory services from the Orang Asli community so far this year.

NRD (Management) deputy director-general Faizah Jaarudin said the department is always committed to delivering the best services so that residents’ identity management continues to be protected and managed with integrity and efficiency through a series of tours of 75 Orang Asli villages this year.

“The proactive approach is to ensure that all residents in this country, including the Orang Asli community, who are eligible are given a valid identity document to enable them to enjoy the various facilities offered by the government.

“We have to travel up to 10 hours due to the challenging landscape and access to the Orang Asli villages to provide services to residents in the affected areas,” she told reporters after officiating at the Kelantan state NRD’s ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme with the Pos Brooke Orang Asli community here today.

She said just half an hour was needed to process an identity card application if everything was in order but it could take five working days if there were incomplete documents. — Bernama

