SHAH ALAM, Oct 28 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) house buyers have the opportunity to enjoy a discount of up to 46 per cent on the purchase of Samsung home appliances, starting this month.

PKNS chief executive officer, Datuk Mahmud Abbas, said that the offer was part of a token of appreciation to house buyers who supported its development projects.

He said that previously PKNS offered a discount of up to 25 per cent only, but after reconsidering, PKNS and Samsung agreed to increase it to 46 per cent.

Advertisement

“Moving into a new home certainly requires a lot of money, especially in terms of household appliances. This kind of offer indirectly gives added value to PKNS house buyers.

“Not only will you have your own home, but you will have the opportunity to use Samsung products which have been proven to have the best quality,” he said at a press conference after the launch of the Home Buyer programme, which was officiated by the state Housing and Culture Committee chairman, Borhan Aman Shah, in conjunction with the last series of Discover PKNS 2023, at Shah Alam Stadium Carnival site, here.

He said that PKNS house buyers can visit https://www.pknshomebuyer.my to find out more about the offer.

Advertisement

He added that the Discover PKNS programme has achieved the set goals, and will continue next year.

“We aim to make Discover PKNS an annual event; this year we managed to record the presence of more than 40,000 visitors in the past four tour series,” he said.

In the meantime, he said that, as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people who were victims of the Zionist regime’s atrocities, PKNS distributed 1,000 ‘Pray for Gaza’ mufflers to visitors to the last series of Discover PKNS 2023.

The last series of Discover PKNS, which lasts three days from Friday to tomorrow, offers a variety of interesting activities, including street football, children’s activities, career expos, concerts and free health check-ups. — Bernama