KUCHING, Oct 27 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the state government welcomes the announcement of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, with Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah as his deputy.

“The people of Sarawak are certainly loyal to the Malay Rulers.

“So we welcome the appointment of the Sultan of Johor as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, just like the appointments of the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Abang Johari told reporters after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Malaysian Aviation Group on the takeover of management of MASWings Sdn Bhd.

He said the state government will certainly welcome the incoming Yang di-Pertuan Agong if His Majesty decides to visit Sarawak.

Sultan Ibrahim’s five-year reign as Malaysia’s King will start on January 31 next year, with Sultan Nazrin’s term also starting on the same day.

The Conference of Rulers’ special meeting today was chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu and attended by all the Rulers except the Raja of Perlis and the Sultan of Kelantan.

