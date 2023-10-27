MELAKA, Oct 27 — The Nuclear for the People (N.U.R) programme is one of the initiatives by the Malaysian Nuclear Agency to introduce the usage and acceptance of nuclear technology across various fields to the public.

Malaysian Nuclear Agency director-general Rosli Darmawan said the agency always promotes the technology in industries such as medicine, agriculture, environment, and manufacturing, improving the quality of life for the people.

“Through N.U.R, it is also hoped that it can change public perceptions of nuclear technology, focusing on its positive aspects rather than the negatives.

“Industries started acknowledging the contributions and integrating nuclear technology to enhance product quality and service improvements, ensuring maximum benefits in specific sectors,” he told reporters at the Targeted Promotion Programme (Technology Preview and Showcase) officiated by the state Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communication Exco Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

Also present was the Malaysian Nuclear Agency Technology Commercialisation Division director Rasif Mohd Zain.

Meanwhile, Rosli said the targeted promotion programme aims to facilitate connections between researchers and inventors from the Malaysian Nuclear Agency with industries and stakeholders, in introducing services and products developed through existing technologies and innovations.

It also aims for a bigger impact by offering a comprehensive approach to the Malaysian Nuclear Agency’s products and services for specific industries and local customers, he added. — Bernama