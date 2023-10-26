KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysia plans to participate in an oral session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in February next year to submit a statement on obtaining an advisory opinion on the Palestinian issue.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the country’s participation in the process of obtaining an advisory opinion at the ICJ symbolises the country’s commitment in helping to find a solution to the conflict in Palestine.

“Previously Malaysia has participated in submitting a written statement to obtain an advisory opinion on the Palestinian issue which was submitted to the ICJ registrar on July 25 and the statement focused on the violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination by Israel.

“In addition to submitting a written statement, Malaysia plans to participate in an oral session which is expected to take place on February 19, 2024.

Advertisement

“The participation of Malaysia and several other like-minded countries in the process of obtaining an advisory opinion at the ICJ regarding the Palestinian issue symbolises the country’s precise and continuous commitment in helping to find a concrete solution to the issue and conflict in Palestine,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question by Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) who wanted to know why the government has not expressed a firmer stance and action on the conflict in Palestine such as insisting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be brought before the International Criminal Court.

In reply to Ahmad Fadhli’s supplementary question on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts in going round the world to seek a solution to the Palestinian issue, Zamry said that this is a first-time approach because previously the country had only issued protest statements.

Advertisement

“In a serious situation like this, we cannot just sit back and criticise or simply express our objections, but there must be a more robust, decisive step and bring the whole Muslim world at least in the context of the OIC to jointly express our position.

“Therefore, in the last Asean-GCC Leaders’ summit, the prime minister took the opportunity to interact with the Asean and GCC leaders and conveyed Malaysia’s position and he also took the opportunity to travel to Riyadh, Turkiye and Cairo because these are very important countries in determining the next struggle.

“Every leader has a role and in the context of the prime minister, he took a step further to be with the world’s Muslim leaders well as non-Muslim leaders,” he said.

When Ahmad Fadhli asked which country threatened Malaysia for being outspoken on the Palestinian issue, Zambry said the matter was better not revealed and insisted that Malaysia was not intimidated by the threats. — Bernama