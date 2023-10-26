KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Efforts to develop the electric vehicle (EV) sector in Malaysia was one of the topics discussed by Members of Parliament during the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) proposed that the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) allow the importation of electric vehicles that are priced below RM100,000.

This is to ensure that the lower (B40) and middle (M40) income groups have the opportunity to buy and own electric vehicles, thus able to contribute to the country’s economy.

“The introduction of e-vehicles should consider several sub-sectors and Miti should review the policy that currently only allows import of e-vehicles that are priced above RM100,000.

“This seems to favour the Top (T20) income group,” he said on the last day of the policy-level debate.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) proposed that the government allow an open market to control the country’s energy sources to ensure sufficient supply for the EV ecosystem in the country.

The Selangor Menteri Besar added that this was necessary because the EV ecosystem required high power consumption, including for charging and power substation development.

Datuk Matbali Musah (Sipitang-GRS) in the meantime proposed that the government look into the possibility of developing a Trans-Borneo railway network linking Sabah and Sarawak to Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He said the Trans-Borneo Project, linking growth centres in Sabah and Sarawak, could encourage long-term investment and bring significant returns to the country through economic integration between the Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan regions.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the policy level for eight days, before a four-day session for replies from ministers begins on October 30.

Members of Parliament will participate in the debate on the bill at the committee level for 12 days, starting November 6.

The sitting continues Monday. — Bernama