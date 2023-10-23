KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Bandar Tun Razak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) division today lodged a police report against three social media users for allegedly uploading postings defaming Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The division’s Wanita chief, Jamilah Syed Mohamed lodged the report at the Cheras Police Headquarters here today.

Jamilah said the postings were malicious and gave the impression that the prime minister’s wife supported Israel.

“I hope the authorities can conduct a detailed and comprehensive investigation as well as take stern action and arrests based on the country’s laws.

Advertisement

“Such a video can tarnish the reputation of the Bandar Tun Razak MP as the wife of the prime minister and also that of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” she told reporters today.

Yesterday, three social media users uploaded pictures and videos of Dr Wan Azizah, which were edited from the Instagram account of the Israeli prime minister, when she attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United States on September 21. — Bernama

Advertisement