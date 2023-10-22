KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The 70th MCA General Assembly today unanimously passed five resolutions covering party affairs, politics, government, economy and education.

The resolutions were passed by 1,458 delegates who attended the general assembly after being debated by 16 delegates from 12 states as well as representatives of Wanita MCA and MCA Youth.

Among the resolutions were to support the party’s Central Committee to carry out internal party reforms, including innovations in organising, publicity, training and strategies to tackle challenges in any political situation.

On the economic front, MCA called on the government to provide a six-month visa exemption service for tourists from China, India and other strategic countries to attract more tourists to Malaysia, stimulate the capacity of market consumption and promote the development of tourism-related sectors.

Advertisement

The party also called on the government to increase efforts in providing targeted assistance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and improve their productivity to maintain competitive advantages in digital transformation and regional competition.

On politics, MCA urged the Unity Government to implement the concept of Malaysia Madani with pragmatic solutions and execute policies which reflect diversity, moderation and progress.

On education, the party called on the government through the Education Ministry to focus on strengthening science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and living skills among students, and avoid inserting too many religious elements in the curriculum.

Advertisement

In conjunction with the implementation of Undi18, MCA also called on the Education Ministry to strengthen civic education in the curriculum of secondary schools to enhance the understanding and literacy of students on democratic systems, public institutions and national administration.

MCA also urged the Higher Education Ministry and university authorities to work closely with industries to develop courses which meet market demands and ensure the competitiveness and marketability of students upon graduation. — Bernama