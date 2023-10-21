KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — MCA, as a component party of Barisan Nasional, will help in the Kemaman by-election to be held in December, said deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

“...we (MCA) have faced several by-elections together...so this is the concept we will take,” he told reporters after officiating the 59th MCA Youth General Assembly here, today.

The Elections Commission has set the voting day for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election, in Terengganu, on December 2 whereas the nomination day and early voting are set for Nov 18 and 28 respectively.

The by-election is being held following Terengganu Election Court’s decision on September 26 to annul the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Advertisement

Earlier, Mah in his speech said MCA Youth is a great platform to learn and hone self-resilience in the long-term process of politics while preparing to face greater challenges in times to come.

Meanwhile, MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon said the wing needs to recruit more members to expand its talent pool and improve its national network.

“We must prepare for the future and further consolidate our national organisation’s network, make good use of talent, maintain communication at grassroots levels, whilst ensuring the voice of MCA is always heard,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement