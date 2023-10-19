KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan said today he has filed a motion to refer PAS' Pengkalan Chepa MP Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary to the rights and privileges committee for his remark in the Dewan Rakyat.

Syahredzan said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) remark referring to non-Muslim MPs as “kafir”, or “infidels”, can be deemed as an insult to the lawmakers and Muslims like himself.

“I would like to raise a matter concerning rule 36(12) regarding a motion that I filed yesterday for Pengkalan Chepa to be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee in which he said DAP is 'kafir'.

“I filed this motion because this statement insults the Dewan Rakyat, and I believe that we, as members of the Dewan Rakyat must put an end to such statements, especially when they are directed at me as I am a Muslim MP,” the DAP said.

Syahredzan was referring Standing Order 36(12), which said “any member who represents statements to mislead the Dewan Rakyat is deemed to be in contempt of the House and may be referred to the Committee of Privileges for the offence”.

Ahmad Marzuk immediately stood up to interject, accusing Syahredzan of attempting to mislead the Dewan Rakyat.

Syahredzan also sought guidance from the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul regarding the term “Zionist” used by PAS' Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim, which he said was seemingly directed at DAP's Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

“I have written a letter to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and requesting a response from the Speaker regarding a statement from Pendang to Kota Melaka, calling [the latter[ a Zionist.

“I also want to know the status of my letter,” he said.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor then said that the matter is under the consideration of Johari and is being expedited.

Yesterday, Ramli declared there was no element of malicious intent by the PAS MP which labelled a fellow lawmaker as “kafir” or “infidel”.

He said the remarks by Ahmad Marzuky during the Supply Bill 2024 debate were “academic” and did not violate Standing Order 36(6) — which handles “imputing improper motives” to other MPs.

The remark stemmed from initial mentions of the issue of the alleged misinterpretation of a Quranic verse made by the Ipoh Timur MP last month.

It later devolved into Ahmad Marzuk discussing whether non-Muslim MPs can be categorised as “kafir dhimmi”, which refers to peaceful infidels who should receive protection in an Islamic state, or “kafir harbi”, belligerent infidels who are regarded as enemies of Islam.