KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will hold a discussion following the approval from the Indian government to export 170,000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to Malaysia.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the price would also be discussed and details were needed on several matters before making any further decisions.

“We will first see what the price is before making any move in Malaysia because this is new (only) at the agreement stage, there will be the next stage which is price negotiations and so on,” he said.

He said this after the pre-launch of the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day today.

Yesterday, the Indian government approved the export of 170,000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to Malaysia as a sign of special friendship between the two countries.

According to the Indian High Commission here, the decision also reflects the close ties between India and Malaysia and is in line with India’s ongoing policy to support governments that are allies in maintaining domestic food security.

The decision to allow the special allocation of white rice to Malaysia was communicated by the Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar to Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir via a phone call on the same day.

Meanwhile, Mohamad in a statement today said the approval to export 170,000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice to Malaysia shows the two countries have a very close and strong relationship, especially in the fields of agriculture, research, training and food security.

Elaborating, he said last August 25, he sent a letter of request to India’s Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal to lift the ban on rice export.

“On September 27, I had a discussion with the Indian Ambassador to Malaysia BN Reddy regarding the request and today through a note verbale I received, the Government of India agreed to allow Malaysia to import 170,000 tonnes of non-Basmati white rice.

“On behalf of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and the Government of Malaysia, I wish to thank the Government of India for the withdrawal of rice export ban,” he said. — Bernama