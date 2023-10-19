KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will begin the proceedings on its probe into the Human Resource Development Corporation’s (HRD Corp) management of funds and training programmes on Monday (October 23).

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said although the issues were not highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report, the proceedings would be conducted in accordance with Standing Order 77 (1) (d) of the Dewan Rakyat.

“(Human Resources Ministry) deputy secretary-general (Policy and International) Datuk Amran Ahmad and HRD Corp chief executive officer Datuk Shahul Dawood will be called to testify for the proceedings,” she told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati said the proceedings on Felcra Berhad which were supposed to take place yesterday (October 18), had been postponed due to the absence of WZR Property Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Wan Nadzir Wan Mohamad, who was abroad.

“To be fair to him and the company, PAC would need a statement and explanation from Datuk Wan Nadzir since he was involved in the matter that PAC wishes to investigate.

“Therefore, I request that the witness be present to assist the PAC in concluding the investigation into this issue,” she said.

In another development, Mas Ermieyati said PAC concluded the housekeeping meeting on the Covid-19 Outbreak Management Report: Expired Vaccines, Unusable and Surplus Personal Ventilator Equipment Protective Equipment (PPE) on October 16 and 17.

She said the issue was reported in the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2, following which PAC proceedings were held on June 15, August 22, September 14 and September 21, with 12 witnesses being called up to assist in the investigations.

“In fact, this issue was also debated during the second meeting of the second term of the 15th Parliament on June 6, 2023,” she said.

PAC is expected to table the report on October 30. — Bernama