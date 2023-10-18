KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is targeting 100,000 participants in the Rukun Negara in Schools Programme.

Its deputy minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said since it was launched on July 12, the basic programme phase has attracted 76,166 participants with the intermediate and advanced phases planned to be implemented from next year.

“As one of the mechanisms in celebrating differences of opinion based on responsibility and truth, KBS launched the Rukun Negara in Schools Programme.

“This training programme is implemented in three phases namely basic, intermediate and advanced, with the aim of providing understanding related to democracy and state, targeting those aged between 15 and 30,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) who wanted to know the ministry’s plan for youth development nationwide as some youths have opinions which differed from the Madani Government’s.

He added that the programme emphasises the philosophy of nationhood and democracy; the Federal Constitution; election; political parties; parliamentary institutions; public administration; local government; judicial institutions; media and access to information; civil society; arts and culture and gender equality.

“The development of the module was with the involvement of various stakeholders including academicians, government agencies, youth activists and political leaders from the government and the opposition.

“This programme shows KBS’ seriousness in ensuring that young people continue to be actively involved in various important debates related to issues of democracy and nationhood thus helping to form knowledge-based thinking with noble values in line with the moral and spiritual principles of Malaysia Madani,” he said.

Meanwhile, in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) regarding the restriction of information on social media, Adam Adli said that every step taken by the government in monitoring the contents published is based on the provisions of the law

“In this era of post-truth especially, we need to filter a lot of information to ensure they do not deviate from the real facts,” he said. — Bernama