GEORGE TOWN, Oct 18 — Penang DAP state committee has undergone several changes after P. Ramasamy quit the party prior to the state elections in August.

Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying today announced that Jagdeep Singh Deo took over Ramasamy’s state deputy chairman post.

She said state publicity secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong took over Jagdeep’s previous post as state vice chairman.

Meanwhile, Heng Lee Lee, previously a state committee member, was appointed as state publicity secretary.

Lim said changes to the state committee for the 2021-2024 term were decided by the state committee in a meeting.

“The state committee held a meeting on September 21 to discuss the state committee composition after the 15th state elections,” she said.

Penang DAP contested in 19 state seats in the August 12 state polls and retained all seats.

