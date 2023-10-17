PUTRAJAYA, Oct 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any party involved in incidents of bullying among its staff, said its Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the ministry had taken note of the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) survey on bullying incidents among medical practitioners in both public and private sectors in the country.

She said the MOH has introduced the MyHELP system, a dedicated platform for reporting bullying issues within the ministry.

“As such, I urge all healthcare workers to lodge their complaints through this transparent system, which has a high level of confidentiality,” she said in a statement today.

On Oct 15, the MMA revealed that the survey, which ran from Sep 15 to Oct 1, found that about 30 to 40 per cent of doctors nationwide were victims of bullying.

The survey also found that victims did not lodge a complaint for fear (of reprisals) or did not know how to go about it and the fact that no action was taken even when they did.

Dr Zaliha said the Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force (HWCITF) continued to engage with the ministry to ensure the mental health and well-being of its staff are protected so that the issue of bullying can be addressed. — Bernama

