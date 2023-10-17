KOTA BARU, Oct 17 — A Rohingya man was found dead in a cornfield believed to have been stabbed by a friend after a quarrel at Kampung Melor Lama here this morning.

A witness to the incident, Tengku Nur Ayuni Tengku Ismail, 29, said the victim had cycled to the suspect’s rented house early this morning.

“Soon after I heard a commotion in the house but at about 8am it went quiet after some time. At about 8.30am, I saw the suspect holding a knife covered with blood in the cornfield behind the rented house,” she said when met by reporters here today.

“The suspect then stood in front of the rented house and seemed to be in a confused state. Neighbours asked him to drop the knife before we called the police,” she said.

Advertisement

One of the neighbours, Siti Asmak Mohd Zain, 27, said the suspect has been renting the house for the past three months and added that the victim had also rented the same house in the past but moved to another place later.

“Two families live in this house. The suspect lives with his wife, while another couple and their child also live there,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun when contacted confirmed receiving a report about the incident and said investigations had started. — Bernama

Advertisement