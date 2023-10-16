TUARAN, Oct 16 — The Budget 2024 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday will enhance the Home Ministry’s initiatives in Sabah, especially those involving national security and the welfare of security forces.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said RM50 million has been allocated under the Budget for the maintenance of his ministry’s agencies’ quarters in Sabah, adding that RM17 million has been earmarked for the upgrading of the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) in Papar, the replacement of lifts for the Sabah police complex (RM7.3 million) and the upgrading of the Sabah People’s Volunteer Corp’s (Rela) training centre (RM9.7 million).

“There are also allocations for improving the Sabah police offices, housing and facilities, construction of the Tawau National Registration Department offices and housing, and the upgrading and maintenance of detention centres in Sibuga, Papar, Menggatal and Tawau,” he said during his speech at an event with Sabah ministry staff at the Sabah Rela training centre here today.

He added that other Budget initiatives included RM10 million in allocation for the setting up of the Baitul Mahabbah to temporarily house children from temporary immigration detention centres.

The second Baitul Mahabbah in the country will be open in Sabah next month after the first in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

“Baitul Mahabbah is a Home Ministry initiative to ensure children at the immigration depots are safe and cared for, and is temporary in nature till the documentation process from the embassies of their respective countries are completed,” he said.

The initiatives by the ministry, especially in ensuring national security, was based on analysis and needs faced by states and regions, so there was no bias in determining the implementation locations. — Bernama