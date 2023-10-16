IPOH, Oct 16 — Less than two per cent of residential properties in the city have been found to violate regulations and failed to comply with the required specifications for renovation works done, the Ipoh City Council (MBI) said.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said enforcement action has been taken against owners, who are believed to have rented out their properties to foreigners.

“After inspection, it was found that the rooms in the premises are small, but the situation is not as severe as how it had been reported by the media in Kuala Lumpur.

“We also conduct regular monitoring to prevent further cases from happening,” he said at a press conference after attending the Cleanest Restaurant and Cafe awards ceremony and Grade A certificate presentation in conjunction with World Environmental Health Day 2023 here today.

Yesterday, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said action will be taken against premises owners who rent out cramped rooms resembling ‘graves’ to tenants if they do not revert them back to their original state. — Bernama