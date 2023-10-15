KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Efforts to reform the creative industry will continue, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) today, he said some views from arts practitioners have been translated through Budget 2024 and that this was just the beginning.

He included a newspaper article titled ‘Inisiatif Belanjawan 2024 rancak peluang pekerjaan’ (Budget 2024 initiative boosts job opportunities) showing Seniman president Rozaidi Abdul Jamil or Zed Zaidi thanking Fahmi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for listening to and fulfilling the implementation of everything proposed by arts activists.

“This is the best so far after several complaints were made to different ministers before,” said Zed Zaidi in the quote.

Fahmi said Zed Zaidi was critical of him at the beginning of his appointment as Minister of Communications and Digital.

“Through the Townhall session that was held immediately after I was appointed as Minister, I had the opportunity to listen for myself the views and challenges of arts practitioners, including from Zed,” he said.

On March 16, the arts industry complained to Fahmi about the excessive 25 per cent entertainment tax.

“My response was this will be discussed with the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

On Friday (Oct 13), the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, announced the reduction of entertainment tax to 10 per cent (international artistes) and full exemption (local artistes).

Fahmi said that during his 10 months at the Ministry of Communications and Digital, he received various suggestions and heard various problems.

“It’s not easy to fulfil everything, but I have to start. Alhamdulillah, the requests of arts industry players have been fulfilled. Entertainment duty is exempted for performances by local artistes.

“God willing, with the mandate entrusted, I will solve this industry’s problems one by one,” he said. — Bernama