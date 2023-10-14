IPOH, Oct 14 — Police arrested a 26-year-old widower and his parents after a toddler (two years and two months old) who was under their care died of severe injuries and burn marks in Bagan Serai, yesterday.

Bagan Serai police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the victim, believed to be the child of a neighbour, was found unconscious by the widower’s parents who later sent the child to a clinic in Bagan Serai.

“At about 6pm, the parents of the widower found the victim who was under the care of their son, in an unconscious state with injuries and burn marks.

“However, upon reaching the clinic, the victim had already died. According to the post-mortem report, the toddler had died of injuries to his head, caused by a blunt object while there were injuries all over the body, plus burn marks caused by a hot object. There were also injuries to the child’s rectum,” said Juna in a statement tonight.

Juna added that police detained the parents of the widower, aged 62 and 57, to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and both would be remanded until tomorrow.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer ASP Ambri Mat Nayan at 01113092525 or contact the IPD Kerian at 05-7212222. — Bernama

