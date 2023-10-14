KUCHING, Oct 14 — Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian heads the list of 1,447 recipients of Sarawak state honours in conjunction with the celebration of the 87th birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Abdul Taib Mahmud, today.

Dr Sim is awarded the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki are among nine recipients of the Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) award which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 recipients are awarded the Darjah Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Among the PGBK award recipients are Sarawak Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 individuals receive the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) award which carries the title ‘Datu’ and 21 are awarded the Darjah Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The Johan Bintang Sarawak is awarded to two recipients, Johan Bintang Kenyalang (five), Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (two), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (19), Pingat Perwira Negeri (36), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (51), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (105) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (182).

The Pingat Ahli Bintang Sarawak is awarded to 196 recipients, the Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (124), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (372) and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (299). — Bernama