KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― The government will allocate a total of RM60 million for the purpose of developing the 5G Cyber Security Testing Framework as well as 5G Technology Local Expertise.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the framework to be developed by CyberSecurity is to increase preparedness against the threat of cyber attacks.

“As of September 2023, Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has achieved 70.2 per cent coverage of 5G network in populated areas. As promised, the 5G network will reach about 80 per cent coverage in populated areas by the end of this year.

“The people can now enjoy the 5G services offered by all telecommunication companies at a very good quality level,” he said when tabling Budget 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

In order to increase the adoption of 5G, he said efforts will be intensified with the cooperation of telecommunication companies so that more users and enterprises can benefit. ― Bernama

