GEORGE TOWN, Oct 12 — Police have not set a time limit to investigate former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said local investigators only started on the case two days ago when Ng was repatriated home from the US, where he had been held after being convicted and sentenced on 1MDB conspiracy charges there.

“Give us time to investigate. We don’t have a limit to the time frame needed to investigate this,” he told reporters at the marine police base here in Batu Uban today.

He said the police will be thorough in its investigations “because this case involves the government and people’s money”.

He gave further assurance that the police will call for press conferences to provide updates on the case as and when necessary.

“Don’t worry, it’s only been two days. This is not any poultry theft case,” he said in a joking manner when asked if there was any early information from the investigations.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Security Commission are also expected to question Ng over 1MDB.

Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a US federal court on March 9 after being found guilty of abetment in embezzling billions of dollars from Malaysian owned investment fund 1MDB.