KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has expressed disappointment over a remark made in Parliament by Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim.

He said the remark “anak papa” (father’s son), in reference to the Speaker’s apparent bias in his ruling on a motion by his son Mohammed Taufiq, had deeply affected him.

Advertisement

“I really feel very affected (by the remark), that insinuation cut deep.

“I just want to plead, please, don’t fight with the Speaker. Do not. No point.

Advertisement

“Because you won’t achieve anything by fighting with the Speaker. I’m trying to do my job, address the rakyat’s problems. You want to fight each other? Go ahead. I don’t care. But once I’m here, stop right there, enough,” Johari told Parliament.

He was moved to address the matter which was sparked earlier following a motion made by PKR’s Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq regarding a rice-hoarding issue that was uncovered in Kedah.

This invited a dispute from PN Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, citing unfairness that his motions submitted on Tuesday were not entertained by the Speaker.

Advertisement

This was followed by Awang’s remark “anak papa”.

Although Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau had ruled that the Pendang MP must withdraw his remarks, the latter did not do so.

Due to too much commotion in the House, Lau sent the Pendang MP out of the hall for break.

Johari, who was the presiding Speaker for the Parliament’s afternoon session, reminded the House that he was not elected by any political party, but selected under the Federal Constitution.

“If you don’t like me, submit a motion. That’s all. Get me out of here.

“But as long as I’m here, where there are Standing Orders, listen to them. Don’t play games. I don’t play any political games.

“I allow you to play political games. When the Speaker asks you to stop, you stop. But instead, you issued statements saying this and that. It’s not good.

“Do you want me to always go by the book (Standing Order)? It won’t be good. The Dewan Rakyat will be tense. I have allowed you some leeway, but don’t attack the Speaker,” he said.