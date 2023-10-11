SERIAN, Oct 11 — Peninsular Malaysia should emulate Sarawak in its rural development initiatives, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said one of them was the Borneo Empurau Farm and Resort (BEFR) near Tarat which aims to transform rural and village areas with empurau breeding and agrotourism activities.

“I brought together exco and minister from Peninsular and also Sabah for this visit to Sarawak to see for ourselves how village areas can be transformed not just through agriculture and aquaculture activities but also agrotourism.

“These are few best examples which they can learn and to be brought back to their respective states for implementation,” he told reporters during the site visit to BEFR.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, was leading a group of 110 members of rural executive councillors and ministers coordination meeting (Mexclub) to visit BEFR located 53km from Kuching city.

The visit held in conjunction with the Mexclub meeting in Kuching was organised by Sarawak’s Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development together with BEFR Sdn Bhd.

They were briefed at the site by BEFR Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Yong Fook Heng and chief executive officer Yong Wei Sheng.

Also present during the visit were Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister in the Premier’s Office Datuk John Sikie Tayai, federal Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and heads of departments were also among those invited to the event.

The BEFR developed since May 7, 2015 is situated on a 65-acre area near Tarat.

It was established with the aim to increase supply of highly priced wild empurau fish which was decreasing in Sarawak.

In 2021, BEFR became the first empurau hatchery in Sarawak to receive the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices Scheme (MyGAP) certification.

Empurau fish from Sarawak are exported to foreign markets such as China, Taiwan, Japan and Europe, and also become a source of income for the state.

BEFR has so far developed a fertilisation centre capable of producing about 5,000 empurau hatchlings per year.

There is also a breeding aquarium for 1,600 adult empurau, R&D laboratory and training facilities for future empurau breeders.

Its accommodation facilities are expected to be open to the public soon.

At BEFR, there are 26 chalets and 18-door longhouses, and there is also a multipurpose as well as upcoming restaurant that serves halal empurau, local food and forest produce.

Also being developed are mini water theme park, swimming pool and mini zoo and centres for aquaponics, fertigation farming, organic fruits farm and greenhouse farming. — Borneo Post