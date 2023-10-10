KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The government recognises the need to expand rice cultivation areas in Sabah and Sarawak in an effort to boost rice supply and ensure national food security.

According to Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, apart from Kedah, the country's rice supply relies heavily on Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, and Seberang Perai, Penang.

However, every time the usual flood season occurs on the northern and eastern coasts, usually in December and January, it leads to damaged or reduced rice yields, affecting the nation's rice supply.

"So, in the long term, we need to improve our food security in Sabah and Sarawak. We must have serious discussions to enhance rice cultivation areas in both states.

"We will request allocation in this year's budget (Budget 2024) or, if not possible, any allocation in the future to improve irrigation systems and increase rice production," he said during the question-and-answer session in the Parliament today.

He said this in reply to an additional question from Datuk Henry Sum Agong (GPS-Lawas) regarding the government's plan to promote the expansion of rice cultivation in rural areas, given the country's current rice supply issues.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Felcra Berhad (Felcra) would collaborate with Sarawak and Sabah state governments to develop between 15,000 to 20,000 hectares of land in both states for collective paddy planting purposes. — Bernama

