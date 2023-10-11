KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — A public university student, who was arrested after crashing into a roadblock in Ampang here yesterday, was found to be in possession of 19 passports suspected to be fake.

In the 11.45pm incident, the 24-year-old man astride a motorcycle crashed into a roadblock along Jalan Pandan Indah in Ampang and then, with police in pursuit, tried to escape by riding against the traffic flow.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the student did not have a licence or any valid identification documents.

Upon inspecting the man’s backpack, police found 14 Bangladeshi passports and five Indonesian passports belonging to others.

“A check found the man had no criminal record and he also tested negative for drugs. He has been remanded for four days until Saturday,” he said today.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 which relates to having in his possession any passport of another person without lawful authority. — Bernama

