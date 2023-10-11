KUCHING, Oct 11 — The Magistrates’ Court here today rejected the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) remand application against four individuals on suspicion of giving and receiving bribes in connection with a water supply project worth over RM44 million.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi allowed the four suspects — a director and an engineer of a government agency, an investment trust manager, and a contractor aged between 38 and 59 – to be released on MACC bail after disallowing an MACC investigating officer’s seven-day remand application to assist with the investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The four suspects were arrested yesterday between 7.20pm and 7.40pm at the MACC office here.

According to sources, the main suspect, who is a director of a government agency, allegedly received bribes from the contractor in the form of a two-storey house worth RM790,000 and RM955,000 from 2018 to 2022 in exchange for assisting his company to secure a water supply project worth RM44.888 million.

“Meanwhile, the investment trust manager was arrested for allegedly receiving corrupt payments and residences on behalf of the main suspect,” the source added.

Three of the suspects were represented by counsels Roger Chin and Sunny Si, while one suspect was represented by counsel Francis Wee.

When met today, Chin said they argued since MACC wanted to recover documents such as bank statements and contract documents, this could be done without remanding the suspects. — Borneo Post

