KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on October 17 on the parliamentary by-election to be held in Kemaman, Terengganu, it was announced today.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said EC Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh will chair the meeting which will determine the dates for the election writ, nomination, and polling as well as the electoral roll to be used for the by-election.

A press conference will be held after the meeting, he said in a statement.

The by-election was necessitated after the Terengganu Election Court, on September 26, nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid of PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15). The court held that the petitioner, voter Wan Mohamad Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil, had proven that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters.

Ikmalrudin said the EC received a report from the election court on November 19 stating the nullification of the election result. No appeal against the court decision was filed within 14 days. On October 3, PAS announced that it would not appeal against the court decision.

In GE15, held in November last year, Che Alias won the seat in a four-cornered contest that also involved Datuk Seri Ahmad Said of Barisan Nasional, Hasuni Sudin of Pakatan Harapan, and Rosli Ab Ghani of Pejuang. — Bernama

