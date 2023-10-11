KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 ― The haze reduced air quality to unhealthy levels in two places in the peninsula as at 9am today.

According to the Department of Environment’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), these places were Bukit Rambai in Melaka with the Air Pollutant Index reading of 153 and Larkin, Johor (126).

Meanwhile, 57 areas had a moderate API reading while nine others had a good API reading.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country. ― Bernama

