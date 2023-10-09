KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Malaysia’s subsidised cooking oil, both bottled and in 1kg polybags, continues to be smuggled out of the country due to high demand from Thailand.

News Straits Times (NST) reported today that Malaysian cooking oil was initially spotted in local stalls and small convenience shops near the border, such as Takbai and Sungai Golok, close to Kelantan but now it has made its way into different provinces and sub-provinces in southern Thailand, such as Narathiwat and Yala.

However, the Thais said the arrival of Malaysian cooking oil in southern Thailand didn’t come as a surprise.

“Malaysian cooking oil, especially the 1kg polybags, have been sought by Thais over the years because they are cheap and good quality compared with cooking oil produced in Thailand,” a housewife who only wanted to be known as Asmat, 45, told NST.

Meanwhile, Ajis Derahman, a 47-year-old self-employed individual from Narathiwat, said that locals were becoming increasingly aware that the cooking oil was not locally produced in Thailand but rather smuggled into the country.

“We have no choice. Malaysian cooking oil is much cheaper than those sold in Thailand.

“Although Thai traders may hike up the price of Malaysian cooking oil, it is still reasonable compared with the price of Thai cooking oil, which can be RM1 to RM3 more,” he was quoted as saying.

He said many Thais were curious about how Malaysian cooking oil managed to make its way to Narathiwat and Yala.

“Sometimes we talk about this. We have even asked Thai traders and suppliers how they can get the Malaysian goods.

“Many of them tell us that the shallow Sungai Golok and lack of enforcement by border agencies of both countries allow for the rampant and easy smuggling of Malaysia’s controlled items, like cooking oil,” he was reported saying.

During a survey at the Narathiwat wet market on Saturday, NST reported that Malaysian cooking oil from various brands and in different volumes was available at numerous stalls.

Meanwhile, a survey at the Takbai wet market, which is opposite Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, found only a few stalls and shops selling Malaysian cooking oil.

Unlike traders at the Narathiwat market, traders at the Takbai market reported encountering difficulties in acquiring the controlled item over the past few months.

One of the trader told NST that Malaysian border agencies are stepping up operations against cooking oil smuggling.