KUALA SELANGOR, May 11 — Pakatan Harapan candidate Pang Sock Tao has asked Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) residents to fulfil their constitutional duty to vote in the by-election here today.

She also urged them to come out early to vote for the state legislative assembly seat due to unpredictable weather conditions lately.

“I hope all Kuala Kubu Baru voters can come out and fulfil their responsibility as a citizen,” she told reporters outside of SJKC Khing Ming, here.

She also reminded voters to be at their polling stations before 6pm, but reminded those voting at SJKC Bukit Fraser that it will close at 2pm because it has only 40 voters.

Advertisement

Voters at SJKC Ching Ming spent an average of 15 minutes in and out of the voting centre, as queues were typically the length of a classroom.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 from cancer.

Today, PH's Pang will be contending with Perikatan Nasional's Khairul Azhari Saut, Hafizah Zainuddin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

Advertisement

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from PN, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported that analysts predict a victory for Pang, but with a lower majority than Lee had obtained.