KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today denied that the government of the day has restricted the freedom of speech, saying that journalists, broadcasters and newspapers have yet to be persecuted under the current administration.

Any action taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is based on existing legislation, he said at a press conference at Pos Malaysia Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

“Just my reminder: we have the right to voice out in Malaysia, but we also have legal and also moral limits.

“So this is a reminder to all, including myself,” he said.

Many agencies have the ability to request MCMC to restrict access to websites or accounts, he said, providing the example of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), which can make such requests for issues under its jurisdiction.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) also has this ability, he added.

He had been asked by a reporter to comment on claims by the Save Malaysia Secretariat that several ministries, including his own, had impeded the freedom of speech.

In reply, he joked that if he had, such a question would not have been allowed in the first place.

In August, Fahmi was quoted by the national news agency Bernama as saying that freedom of speech is not the freedom to slander and spread misinformation in answer to a request for comment on the perception that the government is restricting freedom of speech after restrictions imposed by MCMC on several news portals.

Before that in July, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that the Cabinet had agreed that changes should be made to limit the Sedition Act 1948’s use to only matters involving the royalty.

At that time, Azalina said the unity government supported the right to freedom of expression as guaranteed to Malaysians under the Federal Constitution and in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, while also taking into account that such freedom should be used responsibly.