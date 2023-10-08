SUNGAI SIPUT, Oct 8 — The Cultural Heritage@Sungai Siput Fiesta organised by the Perak State Cultural Council was able to raise social awareness within society and promote the spirit of unity among the local communities.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment & Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the objective of popularising the arts can be achieved through such programmes that adopt the muhibah concept.

“Social interaction is important to create a positive impact and to get the public, especially the multi-racial community in Sungai Siput, to be aware of the arts and culture found in Perak.

“In addition, this programme gives the opportunity to government departments to offer their services and advice in the field,” he said in his speech at the launch of the festival at Laman Rekreasi Kampung Bahagia here tonight.

In addition, Loh said the event also allows small and medium enterprises as well as arts and cultural entrepreneurs to highlight their products in an effort to support tourism and contribute to economic growth in the state.

The one-day festival held from 8am to 11pm was filled with various activities such as community or traditional games, cultural arts clinic, busking competition based on traditional songs, show of traditional costumes of the various races as well as sale of handicrafts and products of small and medium entrepreneurs. — Bernama