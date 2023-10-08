LANGKAWI, Oct 8 — Two participants who had health issues during the Ironman Langkawi Malaysia triathlon championships that took place in Langkawi yesterday are still receiving treatment at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, near Langkawi.

Kedah Health Director Datuk Dr Othman Warijo said that the first case involved a 44-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital after she lost consciousness during the swimming discipline of the championships.

“The woman is still unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is in critical condition, however, the claim that she has died is completely untrue.

“The second case involved a 29-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital because he was suspected to have collapsed while running, is currently in the ICU but is in a stable condition and is no longer critical,” he said when contacted by Bernama today. — Bernama