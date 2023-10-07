SEREMBAN, Oct 7 — Part of the roof of the Simpang Pertang Fire and Rescue Station in Jelebu, near here, was damaged in a storm today.

The station chief, Hazim Asriq Hasbullah, said apart from the damage on the third floor of the building and hose tower, the roofs of four units of quarters were also affected in the 4.40 pm incident.

“The roof and ceiling were sent crashing 30 metres to the ground. At the time of the incident, firemen were in the station but there were no casualties.

“This is the first time the station was hit by a storm,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said work to clear the debris was ongoing and the losses suffered have yet to be determined. — Bernama