KULAI, Oct 5 — The Johor state government will undertake an upgrading plan for several tourism landmarks in the state within the next two years, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today.

He said further details on the upgrading plans will be announced during the tabling of the Johor Budget 2024 on November 23.

“During that time, I will also reveal other plans for transportation, connectivity as well as the Johor Bersih and Johor Selamat campaigns,” he said in his speech at the launching ceremony of Senai International Airport’s RM12 million expansion ceremony here.

Also present were Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd (SATSSB) chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh and other state government representatives.

Onn Hafiz said the state government also wanted to transform the Greater Johor Baru area as the Southern Gateway for visitors and tourists to Malaysia.

“The announcement of the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) would also act as a catalyst for economic expansion in Johor.

“Both the SFZ and SEZ will attract more investors into the state," he said.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, said Johor has many tourism products that can attract tourists.

He gave an example of the Tanjung Piai National Park in Pontian which is the southernmost point of the peninsula, which also makes it the southernmost point of mainland Eurasia.

Meanwhile, Che Khalib said that the Senai International Airport’s expansion was timely as the aviation gateway for Iskandar Malaysia and the southern region, where it provides important routes and services to meet the needs of tourists and businesses.

“The Senai International Airport has contributed to the economic development of Johor, especially the local community and its environment,” he said.

Che Khalib said the Senai International Airport‘s expansion started in March 2020 and was fully completed in August 2023.

He said a total of RM11.9 million has been used to finance the project.

"The expansion project is able to increase the passenger handling capacity at Senai International Airport from 4 million passengers per year to 5 million passengers per year.

“With the addition of this facility, it will be able to increase the level of efficiency, safety and efficiency of passenger handling by airline companies, in addition to enhancing the comfort and smoothness of the passengers' experience,” he said.

In line with SATSSB’s long-term plan, Che Khalib explained that the additional Departure Halls can also be upgraded in the future.

“This is because the foundation of the building is designed to handle any increase from one floor to two floors which can accommodate an additional 2 million passengers,” he said, adding that it was based on the projected passenger capacity target of 7 million by the year 2030.

The newly expanded Senai International Airport covers an area of ​​1,690 square metres, making the total area of ​​the Departure Hall 9,806 square meters.

The airport, which first started in 1974, is now equipped with facilities such as the addition of five departure gates, covered walkways, seats, elevators, escalators, stairs, toilets (including disabled toilets), a fire alarm system, Flight Information Display System (FIDS), close circuit television (CCTV) system, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Currently, there are five airlines operating at the Senai International Airport that offer flights to 12 domestic destinations and five South-East Asian and international destinations.