KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) for a period of two years from March 9, 2024 until March 8, 2026.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the decision on the appointment was made at the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers after Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed the wish not to extend his service as MKI chairman.

“Despite the call from the Malay rulers urging His Royal Highness (Sultan Sharafuddin) to continue his noble and excellent service for another two years, the Selangor Sultan firmly decided to step down so that the important role and responsibilities as the MKI chairman could be entrusted to another monarch.

“His Royal Highness submitted that this significant duty and trust should be rotated, symbolising the spirit of shared responsibility among the monarchs as Heads of Islam in their respective states to uphold and preserve Islam as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Malay rulers finally accepted the Selangor Sultan’s reasons and wish to not be reappointed,” Syed Danial said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Syed Danial said Sultan Nazrin welcomed the decision of the Rulers and pledged to continue the excellent service of the Selangor Sultan with continuous advice and guidance from his brother Rulers.

“His Royal Highness (Sultan Nazrin) also prayed for Divine guidance to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him as the new MKI chairman,” he said.

On March 7, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed that he does not wish to continue his service as the MKI chairman after his term ends on March 9 and that he would leave it to the Conference of Rulers to choose a new chairman from among the ruling monarchs to ensure better implementation of MKI’s functions and aspirations.

Sultan Sharafuddin began his duties as MKI chairman on March 10, 2022.

Regulation 2(1) of the MKI Regulations 2022 stipulates that the MKI chairman shall be elected by the Conference of Rulers from amongst the state Rulers and that he shall hold the position for a two-year period, which can be renewed upon the end of his term. — Bernama