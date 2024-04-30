KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Global Ulama Conference, which will gather Muslim and non-Muslim leaders from around the world on May 7 and 8, will serve as a platform to discuss the role of global religious leaders in preserving global peace and prosperity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that this is the primary goal of the conference, expected to be attended by over 1,500 participants from around the world.

“The context of the discussion is unity...global peace and harmony are the foundations of our conference, not only focusing specifically on religion.

“... because we want to see the contributions that can be made by global religious leaders in ensuring global peace if a conflict arises,” he said after handing over contributions to the needy at the Rahmah Syawal MAIWP: Jalinan Aidilfitri Bersama Asnaf programme here today.

Mohd Na’im said the organisation of the conference has been proceeding smoothly thus far, and he himself has sent invitations to ministers and counterparts holding portfolios related to Islamic affairs.

“Among the invitations that have been sent are to the Ministers of Religious Affairs of Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Mauritius and Morocco, and we are still awaiting responses.

“At the same time, the Muslim World League, in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, has identified global religious leaders to be invited, and the list will be shared soon,” he added. — Bernama

